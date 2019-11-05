Peterborough United season ticket holders can watch Peterborough Sports for half-price on Tuesday night

Peterborough United season ticket holders can gain half-price admission to tonight’s Southern League Premier Division Central game between Peterborough Sports and Lowestfoft at the Bee Arena on Lincoln Road (November 5, 7.45pm).

Posh fans can get in for just a fiver on production of their season ticket card as Sports seek the win which will take them comfortably into the top half of the table.

Sports were disappointed with a crowd of just 152 when they thrashed Stratford 6-0 in a league game last Saturday (November 2).

There is also a big game for Stamford AFC tonight as they host Halesowen Town in a first round FA Trophy replay. The winners entertain Grantham Town on Saturday (November 12). The teams drew 2-2 last week.

Sports are already into the second round. They are at home to Whitby Town in the second round on Saturday.

FIXTURES

November 5

FA TROPHY

First round replay: Stamford AFC v Halesowen Town.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Lowestoft Town.