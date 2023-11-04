Tyrone Barnett of Leamington at Stamford AFC. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

Barnett broke the deadlock in the second-half at the Zeeco Stadium and Leamington added a second goal shortly afterwards.

But Stamford hit back in front of 357 fans to score twice in the final 10 minutes through substitutes Connor Bartle and Jack Duffy.

Bartle struck with a brilliant 30 yard free kick into the top corner and then delivered the cross which enabled Duffy to grab an 88th minute equaliser.

Stamford boss Graham Drury praised the character of his side, telling the Stamford Mercury: "To go 2-0 down was a kick where it hurts. It was then a test of character and our levels went through the roof once we scored the first goal.”

The Daniels are now eighth, a place above Leamington.

Spalding missed a great chance to close the gap on Northern Premier Midlands Division leaders Loughborough Dynamo.

The Tulips were 2-0 up at Sutton Coldfield thanks to Sam Cartwright and an own goal with 15 minutes to, but eventually conceded a last minute equaliser.

Spalding host Corby Town on Tuesday when a win should take them top.

Bourne Town have been top of United Counties Division One for a while, but they were pushed hard by lowly Leicester St Andrews before securing 3-2 win at the Abbey Lawn today.

It looked like business as usual for the Wakes as goals from Zak Munton and James Hill-Seekings eased them into a 2-0 lead, but the visitors hit back for 2-2 leaving Will Bird to grab a 72nd minute winner, a 14th win from 16 unbeaten matches and a seven-point lead at the top.

Blackstones, impressive 4-0 winners over Birstall United in midweek were disappointed with their performance in a 2-2 draw at Lutterworth Athletic where Joe Graham netted in the 88th minute. Andrew Irvine of Stones suffered a nasty-looking injury in the game.

Second-placed March Town lost ground at the top of the Premier Division South after letting a 2-1 lead become a 3-2 defeat, but seventh-placed Yaxley managed a 3-2 win at home to Daventry with goals from Matthew Harris-Hercules, Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Rio Henson.

Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town and Pinchbeck United all lost their Premier Division North matches without scoring a goal.

Whittlesey Athletic made it back-to-back 3-1 wins as goals from Matt Heron, Harry Biggs and Matthew Simpson saw off Haverhill Borough.

FC Parson Drove were denied the chance to build on a 4-2 midweek home win over FC Peterborough by a waterlogged pitch in Great Yarmouth. Matteo Perkins scored twice against the city side.

LATEST RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 1 (Sembie-Ferris), King’s Lynn 1.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Bartle, Duffy), Leamington 2.

Northern Premier Division

Midlands Division: Sutton Coldfield Town 2, Spalding United (Cartwright, og).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Belper United 2, Deeping Rangers 0; Loughborough Students 1, Wisbech Town 0; Pinchbeck United 0, Heanor Town 4.

Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Seymour-Shove 2), Oadby Town 3; Yaxley 3 (Harrison-Hercules, Henson, Nicholson-Barfoot), Daventry Town 2.

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Duffy-Weeks 2, Tudosa, Graham), Birstall United 0; Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Hill-Seekings, Munton), Leicester St Andrews 2; Lutterworth Athletic 2, Blackstones 2 (Armiger, Graham).

Thurlow Nunn League