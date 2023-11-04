Peterborough Sports celebrate their goal against King's Lynn Town. Photo: Darren Wiles.

It finished 1-1 at a soggy PIMS Park which left Sports in 18th place, three places and three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a home game against rock-bottom Darlington on Tuesday (November 11, 7.56pm).

Lynn are not the force of recent seasons and still find themselves in the relegation zone.

A returning Sports hero saved the day in front of almost 600 fans as Lillianna Armstrong reports...

Matt Tootle (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against King's Lynn. Photo: Darren Wiles.

‘It ended all square in the A47 derby as Peterborough Sports hosted Kings Lynn Town at PIMS Park on a soggy Saturday afternoon.

Kings Lynn were without Josh Barrett through injury and Peterborough Sports were still missing striker Kaine Felix, but were boosted by the recent loan signing of former player Dion Sembie-Ferris.

The game started all over the place which was to be expected given the playing conditions the players were facing, but Kings Lynn were given an golden opportunity to go ahead on 10 minutes when Dan Jarvis brought down Ben Stephens in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Bartosz Cybulski stepped up and sent home ‘keeper Peter Crook the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.

This was the only clear-cut chance the visitors had in the first half as Sports dominated possession. Sembie-Ferris was causing problems all over the pitch and Matt Tootle was putting in a number of crosses that were pinpoint, however, nothing came from them.

Sports came out in the second half in the same vein as the first, dominating play and creating chances. The equaliser for ‘The Turbines’ came on 55 minutes when Tootle pressed well and won the ball before driving forward. He could have taken a shot himself. however, he unselfishly squared the ball to Sembie-Ferris who had the simple task of slotting home past former Posh ‘keeper Paul Jones in the Lynn goal.

Substitute Harrison Nee could have won it in added time when an excellent through ball from Cuba Meyer found him one-on-one with the keeper, but he couldn’t get his shot away in enough time.

Peterborough Sports (5-3-2): Crook 7; Tootle 8, Cann 7, Fox 6, Johnson 7, Meyer 8; Lawlor 7, Gallagher 8, Jarvis 7 (sub Alban-Jones 6 76’); M. Jones 7 (Gash 84’), Sembie-Feris 8 (Nee 6 66’).

Subs not used: McGlinchey & Nicholson

Kings Lynn Town (4-4-2): P. Jones 7; Ronan 6, Clifford 6 (B. Jones 68’ 6) , Crowther 7, Coulson 7; McFadden 6, Smith 6 (Fatadjo 73’ 6), Hargreaves 7, Morrison 6; Cybulski 7, Stephens 7

Subs not used: Oke, Isaacson, Key

Attendance: 577.