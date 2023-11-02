News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United million-pound man due at Stamford AFC on Saturday

​​Former Posh million pound signing Tyrone Barnett could be playing against Stamford at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Tyrone Barnett celebrates his debut goal for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.Tyrone Barnett celebrates his debut goal for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tyrone Barnett celebrates his debut goal for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Barnett, the first seven-figure purchase in Posh history, joined Leamington in the summer and they are due to visit the Daniels for a Southern League Premier Division Central game (3pm).

Centre forward Barnett, who is now 38, has scored twice this season for his latest club.

Barnett moved to Posh from Crawley Town for £1.1 million in February, 2012 and scored on his debut in a Championship fixture at Doncaster, heading home an equaliser in added time.

Tyrone Barnett in action on his debut for Posh at Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.Tyrone Barnett in action on his debut for Posh at Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tyrone Barnett in action on his debut for Posh at Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.
But the move soon turned sour. Barnett scored 12 goals in 63 Posh appearances and moved on loan to Ipswich, Bristol City and Oxford before joining Shrewsbury on a free transfer in February, 2015.

Barnett played non-league football for Eastleigh and Hereford United before moving to Leamington following their relegation from the National League North last season.

Stamford, who went down 1-0 to a goal on the stroke of half-time at City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy last weekend, are sixth in the Premier Division, two places and a point ahead of Leamington.

Spalding United have dropped to second place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a second defeat of the season at Lye Town last weekend.

Spalding are at in-form Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

