Darragh MacAnthony will be leaving Posh at the end of the season.

On his Hard Truth podcast, released on Wednesday, MacAnthony insisted that he will end his 16-year stint at the club at the end of the current season.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans for their reactions to the news- with many taking to Twitter to thank MacAnthony for his service but some are worried what a post-Darragh future will have in store.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Me and Ben where speaking about this on the way to Bolton. He’s been great for the club and deserves the family time. @Francisgreen_10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its the right time, for him and for us. Forever grateful Darragh @DanZenchuk

He may/might/will have got his money back, or even eked out a stipendiary dividend but he'll never get back the many thousands of hours & spent adrenalin that he's devoted.

I value his passion & acumen more than many & hope that an un-NATO-like compromise may be reached. @Paul_Cyclops

Will be a sad day when he leaves. Can't put into words what he has done with our club remembering the time before he came. @Oliverharniess

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a sad day. One of the best Chairmen in the Leagues. Can’t knock the commitment he has given and wanting to spend time with his family is perfectly understandable @bobafett26

Love him or hate him, Darragh has been fantastic for Posh. Always given time to the fans, invested, developed the club, bright future! He’ll be missed by the club for sure! @robbaughan1

Something that sticks in my mind is when Darragh paid for 2000 posh fans to travel to Tranmere in the FA Cup. The noise that day in the away end was electric, they must’ve heard us at Anfield singing Darragh’s name. He’s an icon as far as I’m concerned. Really can’t thank him enough @AzThornhill3

He's realised he's flogging a dead horse! A fanbase totally ungrateful for the recent good times! A city that isn't visionary and supportive! Will be a sad day and people will reap what they have wished for! Take the Chris Turner years out and the 25 years before Darragh was dross! @davidwh1971

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family comes first which is righty so, football as all business you need time out sometimes to get your passion riding high for the next chapter. @sja1956

Some of my best times and memories as a posh fan has been since Darragh joined the club. I fully understand his reasoning and he has built good foundations for when the time comes for him to move on. All posh fans should be grateful for his work and time over the years. Thank you. @ShaunErrington

Gonna be a huge loss. Been the best 16 years I’ve had as a posh fan. Please pray we don’t return to Boizot or Devany times struggling at the bottom of division 4 (now league 2). All the haters - beware what you wish for… good luck and thank you. @waynebarber77

Can only see us going one way after he leaves unfortunately, personally I’d like to thank him for some of my favourite Posh memories @Chicko19771

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were League 2 going nowhere when Darragh bought us! Hope people are happy with what they have wished for! All the best for the season btw! @davidwh1971

We really should be very careful what we wish for sometimes. A real shame if this does end up being the case but understandable with his circumstances. @nathanbrown_95

Agreed. I remember being bottom 4 in Div 4, passing the bucket around to raise funds before games. Didn’t make me any less passionate, in fact probably made me love them more. Agree it will be uncertain times ahead but it’s the same for 75% clubs. Sure DMac will do right by us @Mgdservices1972

Grateful for the great times we have had with him as chairman. However, I feel he has taken us as far as his finances can take us. @theposhfan

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think the club will be in the conference league with Halifax and Scunthorpe in no time @RONHOLLISPOSH

Terrible news, it won’t be long until Peterborough sports are above them. @wackerlegend