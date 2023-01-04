Darren Ferguson's return as Posh manager has divided opinions among fans. Photo: Joe Dent.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Re McCann going, good, although should have been done before now. Fergie could be the easiest/quickest option for the owners. Out of work, knows the players, successful in L1, but would he get the backing in this window? – @PaulGC84.

Ferguson should never have left last season, the squad was a joke. I don't think McCann should have gone, but I'm not complaining at our greatest manager returning. @CrispLevi.

Bring back the diamond ! Anything other than that McCann 4-3-3 gets my vote. Get Marriott back in the building! – @paul_gauntlett.

Amazing news. Wanted him back for a long time! @JimmyCross87.

So predictable. Small town ambition. We haven’t got the attendances - we are a League One club. End of. @TobyWoody.

It is what it is, supporters need to back the players and see where it takes us. If Fergie fails then the owners have time to get a better replacement for the long term in the summer, if he's successful then it has to be better than the poor football we have seen this season.UTP @ianstimson1.

I quoted P45 for McCann and Byrne on Sunday. If anyone can should sort the mess out at the club Fergie can. Hanging onto Marriott essential. Taken my season ticket out of the bin! @MichaelRutkows4.

Is it lazy? Is it a cheap option? Is it groundhog day? We will soon know but was predictable. @Rutlandspinner.

Happy with this. Our best years have been under Fergie. Welcome back! – @lukejuanpywell.

Good grief. The only good thing is that it is at the start of January, rather than the end, but it's extraordinary that the club think this is the right idea. @romysdad.

Sad re McCann, but not surprised. We were flying at the start of the season with ‘the 2 best strikers in League 1’ playing 3-5-2, then we start playing one up front,.. too negative and not the Posh way – @Keenan69Ray

How many players will take us seriously and want to come? I will always like Fergie for what he has done. But if we were attractive to join why would/should it be difficult to get a manager whatever the month? Not saying he is the answer, but The Cowleys brother for two might be. @CHAMM24.

Smacks of desperation and lack of ambition. There's a reason he has been sat at home for the past 11 months and no club has taken him. @theposhfan.

And then at the end of the season, Fergie out, McCann in, and the cycle continues… @mancboy_2001.

Re McCann. No surprise after Sunday's lacklustre dismal performance. Too many players just going through the motions, I wonder if Jack Marriott will now stay? – @eddiedixon461.

No ambition. Although DMAC has done loads for this club he’s making it a laughing stock now, please consider handing it over to someone who has more ambition going forward. Why not try the Cowley brothers to the end of the season? New ideas and new faces. @theperkins.

Time for the 3 owners to sell up as club has become a laughing stock now. Should have taken this opportunity to bring in some fresh ideas. Waste of a transfer window now also @Poshlawts.

