Peterborough United bring in left back in second defensive signing of the day
Edun was previously at Charlton but has only played in four cup matches this season, three in the EFL Trophy and once in the League Cup.
Prior to that he gained Championship experience at Blackburn Rovers and was one of the stars of the Lincoln City team that made it to the League One Play-Off final in the 2020-21 season when Posh won automatic promotion.
"Tayo is another player we have tried to sign in the past, he went to Blackburn Rovers instead, which you can understand. He had a fantastic time at Lincoln City.
"He moved to Charlton and sometimes it doesn't work out, managers have their own ideas on players and he didn't get the game time he was looking for.
"He can play a variety of positions, but left-back is where we see him, he is strong physically, is a good athlete and can get up and down the pitch.
"He has had success in this league before, he has played plenty of games, which is important and I believe he will add to what we have, he has good quality and he fits the profile of what I am looking for in a full-back in terms of how athletic he is," Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.
Edun added: "I know the manager has wanted to sign me for a while now, as a player it is always great to be wanted and I am looking forward to getting started.
"In the last year, I haven't played as much football as I would have liked, so hopefully I can come and play games and help the team as much as I can.
"I know what this league is all about, it is relentless, games come thick and fast, but that is what I want, I want that regular football. I know a few of the lads already, it has been a bit of a whirlwind 24 hours, but it was great to get out there on the training pitch."
