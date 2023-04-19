Peterborough Sports celebrate their Northants Hillier Cup Final success. Photo: Darren Wiles

In front of a crowd of 411, the first half was a fairly balanced affair with The Turbines scoring just the once and Cogenhoe defending very, very well. Sports, who play three levels above their opponents. dominated possession throughout and saw multiple attempts on goal either well blocked or deflected out for a corner.

These Dan Lawlor corners were causing the Cogenhoe defence to suffer a few pinballs in the box but, they dealt with the danger well, much to the frustration of Sports.

The opening goal came on the quarter of an hour mark when a shot from Jordan Nicholson was parried into the path of an onrushing Maniche Sani who just had the simple job of slotting home past the Cogenhoe ‘keeper.

More Sports corners and attacks continued to happen, but nothing came from them and the first half fell a bit for both sides during the last 10 minutes or so.

Into the second half and the floodgates certainly opened and the goals appeared at regular intervals for Sports.

The second goal came on 63 minutes when a perfect Lawlor corner was floated to the back post and club captain Richard Jones was there to direct a trademark header home and double the Sports lead.

Just three minutes later, Sports had their third when man of the match Jordan Nicholson saw his heavily deflected effort catch the Cogenhoe ‘keeper out and find the back of the net.

Just over 15 minutes passed before Sports got their 4th, this time it was an unfortunate own goal for a Cogenhoe defender who turned a Nicholson cross into his own net.

Sani then got his second of the game three minutes later as he had the simple job of tapping in a pinpoint cross from Isaiah Bazeley.

The sixth and final goal came two minutes later when a great chipped pass from Lawlor fell perfectly into the path of a lively Josh McCammon who just had to simply slot the ball past the onrushing keeper.

A comfortable and convincing win for Sports in the end but full credit must also go to a young Cogenhoe side who battled right to the very end!

The Turbines can now look ahead to their two final National League North games away at Chorley on Saturday (22nd) and then their final game at home to Darlington on April 29.