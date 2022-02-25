Peterborough Sports will relish rather than fear a trip to league leaders Banbury United, dugout debut at last for Wisbech Town manager, Stamford host in-form Cambridge City

Andrew Oluwabori has moved on loan from Posh to Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Champions-elect Banbury are 14 points clear at the top of the table and were impressive in winning 3-2 at Sports in December.

The city side’s form has been mixed since that night, but are still set fair for a creditable play-off place.

“We have many good players who have done a lot of good for us who will fancy this game,” Dean said. “Banbury are very good. They are the best side we have faced and they are going to win the league.

“They have been getting crowds in excess of 1,000 for their home games so it’s a big occasion, but we will relish it rather than fear it.”

Peterborough United Under 23 wide player Andrew Olawabori has moved across the city on loan for a month, while winger Ky Marsh-Brown has joined Sports from St Neots and experienced defender/midfielder Russell Short has joined from Premier Division rivals Biggleswade. They could now all make debuts at Banbury.

New Wisbech manager Allan Ross should made his debut in the dugout in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game at home to fellow strugglers Daventry on Saturday (3pm) when Stamford entertain in-form Cambridge City and Yaxley tackle Coleshill at In2itive Park.

Brett Whaley’s Spalding are at Belper.

FIXTURES February 26

Southern League Premier Division Central: Banbury v Peterborough Sports.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Belper v Spalding, Stamford AFC v Cambridge City, Wisbech v Daventry, Yaxley v Coleshill.

United Counties Premier Division: Newark v Holbeach, Skegness v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Kimberly MW, Clifton AW v Bourne.