Peterborough Sports will host their final game of the National North season at Kettering Town

Peterborough Sports have switched their final home game of the National North season to Kettering’s Latimer Park.

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 21:13 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Sports have switched their final game of the season. Photo: David Lowndes.Peterborough Sports have switched their final game of the season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough Sports have switched their final game of the season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports will host Darlington in Kettering after a range of concerns were raised over the capability of the Bee Arena to host the game given the reduced capacity and the likelihood of a large away following.

Sports have until the end of the month to complete ground their ground improvements after securing an extension from the National League. Latimer Park is the nearest Category B ground to Sports.

Sports Chairman Grant Biddle said: “This game was identified early in the season as one of the high-risk games. The situation has been magnified by the ongoing groundworks and the potential for a large following from Darlington with our reduced capacity.

"Safety and security remain paramount considerations so when you add to that a home game for Posh and Truckfest, you will understand the issues.

“The League obviously had some concerns and provided a range of options all of which have been considered with the relevant parties. All of these involved an element of compromise as well as goodwill from other parties.

“One positive is that there are some additional precious hours to continue the work needed at the ground.

"Segregation and normal admission prices and of course Season tickets remain valid.

Michael Gash and Luke Steele’s men can finish no higher than 14th but can drop below Hereford if the Rams win and Sports fail to do so.

