Peterborough Sports were outplayed by the newly-promoted table-toppers at PIMS Park

Ben Mensah (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Merthyr Town. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports find themselves next to bottom of National League North after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of early-season table-toppers Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The city side were largely outplayed by the newly-promoted Welsh club who scored twice in the opening half an hour before adding a game-clinching third goal 12 minutes from time.

Ricardo Rees opened the scoring in the 13th minute after taking the ball around Sports’ keeper Peter Crook and slipping into an empty net and Brandon Smalley doubled the lead with a cute lob over an advancing ‘keeper. It was almost 3-0 10 minutes later when Tom Handley shot wide with only Crook to beat.

Sports offered little in response apart from a couple of crosses from former Peterborough United full-back Ben Mensah. Dan Jarvis saw a shot blocked from one of them.

Dan Jarvis (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Merthyr Town. Photo Darren Wiles

The visitors continued to dominate after the break with Aneurin Livermore skimming the crossbar and Rees twice failing to convert decent opportunities.

A triple substitution just past the hour mark did pep up Sports and last week’s scoring hero Josiah Dyer did force a fine save before Luca Miller just failed to reach an enticing cross from Sam Bayly.

Rees completed the scoring with Josh Cavallo missing the chance of a consolation goal by pulling a shot wide after good work from Miller.

Sports are one of three teams to have lost their opening two National League North matches. They host Leamington at PIMS Park on Tuesday (August 19, 7.45pm). The midweek visitors have just one point so far.

Sports: Crook, Powell, Mensah, Gash, Fryatt, Straughan-Brown (sub Hickingbottom 31 mins), Mclintock (sub Cavallo, 61 mins), McCann, Jarvis (sub Bayly 61 mins), Dyer, Booth (sub Miller, 61 mins). Unused subs: Fox, Edwards, Young.