Peterborough Sports were much better, but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal

Action from Peterborough Sports v Leamington. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash was left to bemoan the lack of a killer instinct despite a much-improved performance against Leamington at PIMS Park on Tuesday night.

The National League North game finished goalless which meant a first point and a first clean sheet of the campaign for the city side. It was also a decent bounce-back from a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Merthyr Town on Saturday.

Sports are now next-to-bottom of the table ahead of a busy Bank Holiday weekend when they travel to Scarborough Athletic on Saturday before welcoming Worksop Town to PIMS Park on Monday (3pm).

Sports will still be without attacking players Kaine Felix, Shaq Coulthirst and Mark Jones for those games. Experienced midfielder Elliott Whitehouse made his Sports debut against Leamington after arriving on loan from Macclesfield Town.

"We only have two fit forwards in Josiah Dyer and Max Booth,” Gash said. “Luca Miller can do a job there and he did against Leamington when he looked dangerous. He could have scored in the last minute, but shot straight at the ‘keeper which was disappointing. The lack of a killer instinct was all we lacked.

"We came back from a poor display against Merthyr to play much better. We started fast and didn’t get a decision when we felt the ball had crossed the goal-line from a Dan Jarvis header and we dominated most of the second-half.

"A lot of what we did was encouraging. We were much more on the front foot, picked up a lot of second balls and we were solid at the back with Ashton Fox performing well after we left myself out for him.

"Elliott brings experience and quality into the team. He should be a good signing for us and now it’s about getting ready for the weekend. We will prepare properly first for a tough game against a Scarborough side who have had some good results.”

Jones ie expected to return for the August 30 fixture at Marine on August 30. Felix is awaiting a scan on his injury and Coulthirst will be assessed when a protective brace is removed in a couple of weeks.