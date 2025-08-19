Peterborough Sports are off the mark, but it was still a frustrating night at PIMS Park, and Bourne Town bottom after third straight defeat

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Leamington. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have put their first point on the board, but it was a frustrating Tuesday night for the city side in their National League North fixture against Leamington at PIMS Park.

A competitive contest finished goalless with Sports spurning the best chances, including one in the final minute after substitute Luca Miller raced through on goal, but shot straight at the visiting goalkeeper.

The city side gave a debut to Tuesday signing Elliott Whitehouse. The midfielder started his football journey at Sheffield United and went on to play over 60 times for Lincoln City. He moved to Sports on loan from Macclesfield.

Joint-manager Michael Gash left himself on the substitutes’ bench after a disappointing personal display in Saturday’s 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Merthyr Town and Ashton Fox stepped up and played a key role in a strong defensive display.

The hosts were first to show as an attacking force, with a dangerous ball across the Leamington penalty area from Dan Jarvis being hacked clear by the defence. The same player then powered a header towards goal from Bayly McCann’s corner. The home supporters behind the goal were adamant that the ball had crossed the line before it was cleared away, but the officials waved play on.

Leamington were then frustrated by a goal-line clearance from a Demico Burton header from a corner. Another corner followed and this time Ewan Williams found the back of the net with his headed effort, but the goal was immediately ruled out for a foul on keeper Peter Crook, which was hotly disputed by the travelling support behind the goal.

Sports had the better of the second-half with Ben Mensah and Sam McLintock driving wide of goal when well placed before Jarvis saw a strike at goal well blocked.

Sports are next-to-bottom of the table after three games. They travel to Scarborough Athletic on Saturday before Worksop come to PIMS Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Sports: Crook, Fox, Fryatt, Mensah, Powell, McLintock, Whitehouse, McCann, Jarvis, Dyer (sub Gash, 88 mins), Booth (sub Miller, 72 mins). Unused subs: Edwards, Cavallo, Straughan-Brown, Bayly, Hickingbottom.

Attendance: 238.

Bourne Town are bottom of the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Wellingborough Town on Tuesday. A goal eight minutes from time delivered a third defeat in three games for ‘The Wakes’ who had beaten Wellingborough in an FA Cup tie away from home on Saturday.