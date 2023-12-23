Peterborough Sports felt the full force of promotion-hunting Tamworth in the latter stages of their National League North fixture at PIMS Park on Saturday.

Sports striker Michael Gash is thwarted by the Tamworth goalkeeper. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports competed well against tough opposition. They led at the break through Jordan Nicholson’s goal and were level at 1-1 with 12 minutes to go when the visitors were awarded their second penalty of the contest.

They scored it, after converting the earlier spot-kick two minutes after the interval, and then added two headed goals in the final six minutes to complete a 4-1 win.

There’s no doubt Tamworth deserved their win after dominating the second-half, but a three-goal margin of victory was a little flattering for a team who are now level on points at the top with hot title favourites Scunthorpe. Former Sports’ boss Jimmy Dean’s team were held to a 0-0 draw at Buxton.

Dion Sembie-Ferris (orange) in action for Sports against Tamworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Irritatingly some of the teams below Sports won so the city side are now just two points and three points from safety making back-to-back fixtures against rock bottom Bishop’s Stortford vital. Sports travel to Hertfordshire on Boxing Day before hosting Stortford, who also won today, next Saturday (Dec 30).

It was a cagey start to the Saturday action on Lincoln Road with joint boss Michael Gash forcing a fine save from the Tamworth ‘keeper just two minutes before the visitors struck the top of the crossbar.

Nicholson fired home on 31 minutes and almost added a second goal three minutes later, but again the visiting ‘keeper stood firm.

The 47th minute equaliser gave Tamworth the confidence to get on top, but they had to wait until the final stages to turn territory into goals.

Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Sports against Tamworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports: Peter Crook, Hayden Cann, Ashton Fox, Cuba Meyer, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Jordan Nicholson (sub Mark Jones, 79 mins), Hugh Alban-Jones, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Kaine Felix (sub Ben Fowkes, 66 mins), Michael Gash.