Peterborough Sports warm up for big FA Cup tie in emphatic fashion, Peterborough Northern Star beaten by injury time goal

Mark Jones celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Lowestoft. Photo: James Richardson.

Any thoughts that an away game at a National League side with a place in the first round of the greatest knockout competition of them all would prove a distraction for Jimmy Dean’s men were wide of the mark. Since the draw was made Sports have played two Southern League Central Premier Division matches and won them both by scoring five goals.

It was 5-0 against Lowestoft at the Bee Arena last night with Mark Jones claiming a second-half hat-trick in 18 minutes to supplement goals from Jordan Nicholson and Luke Warner-Eley, his first for the club.

The first half was a fairly neutral affair. Sports had the better of the ball, and, after spurning a couple of good chances, finally broke through when good work down the right wing by Dan Jarvis ended up with a cross to Jordan Nicholson who swept the ball home with ease.

Jordan Nicholson scores for Peterborough Sports against Lowestoft. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports ‘keeper Lewis Moat had a quiet evening, but was called upon to make a magnificent one-on-one save towards the end of the first half.

Sports were a different beast in the second half. Attacks were launched mainly down the wings and it was no surprise to the watching support to see Sports double their lead on 68 minutes as Warner-Eley netted with an excellent low drive across the visiting keeper.

The last 20 minutes were dominated by Jones who led the line excellently all evening. He scored his first on 72 minutes, a second on 84 minutes and completed his hat-trick on 90 minutes from the penalty spot after Josh McCammon was brought down in the box.

And so it’s on to King’s Lynn in great heart as Sports try and reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history. They travel boosted by a four-point lead at the top of the Premier Division Central.

Luke Warner-Eley scores for Peterborough Sports against Lowestoft. Photo: James Richardson.

**Peterborough Northern Star’s bad luck continued as they went down 2-1 at home to Potton in the United Counties Premier Division South. Star thought they’d secured just a fifth point of the season with a late goal, but Potton pinched an injury time winner.