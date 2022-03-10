Peterborough Sports want momentum before the play-offs and there’s a big derby against Diamonds at the Bee Arena on the horizon

Brad McGowan celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: James Richardson.

It would take some collapse for the city side not to feature in the post-season fun.

A 3-0 home win over Needham Market last Saturday left them six points clear of the teams chasing a play-off place, but they also have games in hand on their rivals.

Sports, who are fourth, will expect to maintain momentum at bottom three side Hitchin on Saturday before hosting fifth-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds in a humdinger of a local derby at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (March 15, 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad McGowan scores for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: James Richardson.

Centre-back Brad McGowan scored two second-half goals for Sports against Needham Market after Dan Lawlor’s deflected strike had given them a first-half lead.

“We were ordinary in the first-half,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean admitted. “But much better in the second-half. The lads are really trying hard. They are giving their all, but we can do much better and we will need to if we want promotion.

“The signs have been encouraging in recent games though as we’ve beaten two top 10 sides without conceding a goal, either side of losing at leaders Banbury after leading the game until the 70th minute. We have players to come back and they are almost ready to return so we have plenty to look forward to.

“We always find it tricky at Hitchin. They play good football and they have plenty to play for themselves. We lost at Lowestoft, who are also struggling, recently so we know what can happen if we’re not at it. The Diamonds game should be a cracker. They are in great form and they are now playing well for a new manager.

“We’ve beaten them twice this season at their place in league and cup so I expect they will be fired up.

“They are both big games for us. It’s all about building momentum between now and the end of the season.

“We have 10 games left and then hopefully two play-off matches.”