Peterborough Sports joint boss Michael Gash set up the equaliser at Scunthorpe United. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports held the National League North title favourites to a 1-1 draw at Glanford Park yesterday after Ben Fowkes finished off a headed assist from substitute Gash 10 minutes from time to cancel out a brilliant second-half strike from the home side.

Goalkeeper Peter Crook saved an early penalty from a Scunthorpe side managed by legendary ex-Sports boss Jimmy Dean.

The city side have now picked up four points from their opening two games, but Gash has stressed the need to apply the same level of commitment and hard work at Alfreton.

"It's easy to get motivated for the first game of the season and easy to get motivated for a game at Scunthorpe,” Gash stated. “But a Tuesday night match at a physical Alfreton side is a different test altogether.

"This game could tell us more about where we are as a team than the first two games, but as long as we apply ourselves in the same manner there will no complaints from me or Luke (Steele, the other joint manager).

"It was a great result for us yesterday against a team full of talented players. Obviously they had a lot of the ball, but we created as many good chances in the first half as them. Mark Jones hit the crossbar and Josh McCammon saw a goal disallowed after a very tight offside call and if we had scored first it would have been interesting to see how Scunthorpe reacted.

"We started the second half a bit slow and they scored with a 25-yard thunderbolt and they started to play well, but we tried to press them higher up the pitch and force mistakes and we were rewarded with an equaliser.

"It was a moment of quality from Matt Tootle who crossed the ball right onto my head and Ben made an awkward finish look easy.

“We came under pressure after that, but we coped well with Crooky making a couple of saves. Obviously his excellent penalty save was important.

"You could see the strength of the Scunthorpe squad at times and once they gel they will be a force to be reckoned with at this level. Once they get the confidence of a couple wins they will take some stopping.

"Jimmy is a top man and we had a good chat about the game afterwards. He was very gracious about our performance.”

Gash will probably start tomorrow as Jones came off at half-time yesterday to protect a slight hamstring issue.