Mark Jones (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Cheshunt in the FA Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports will travel to Boundary Park to tackle Oldham Athletic on Saturday, December 17.

The Latics were a Football League club last season before falling into the National League.

"It’s a brilliant draw,” Dean enthused. “I can remember Oldham playing in the Premier League under Joe Royle and Paul Scholes managed them briefly a couple of seasons ago.

"David Unsworth is their manager so another ex-Premier League man. It’s a great tie for us to go and play at Boundary Park with nothing to lose. It should be a great occasion for us.”

Oldham were one of the founder members of the Premier League under manager Royle when it was created in 1992. Oldham also reached a League Cup Final at Wembley in 1990.