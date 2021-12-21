Peterborough Sports to have a ‘right good go’ at the table toppers at the Bee Arena on Tuesday night
Peterborough Sports will have a ‘right good go’ at toppling Southern Premier Division Central League leaders Banbury United at the Bee Arena tonight (December 21, 7.45pm).
Sports are currently third and would close the gap to Banbury to three points with a win. They’ll probably have to do it without skipper Richard Jones who is expected to miss out after picking up an injury in Saturday’s 4-0 win over bottom club Nuneaton.
“We played well against Nuneaton,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “We started like a team lacking in confidence, but once we scored we settled down and played some good stuff.
“Obviously it’s a completely different challenge tonight. We’re playing the best team in the league, but we won’t be over-awed. We will be confident without being over-confident as we are taking on a great side with a manager who has obviously done a great job.
“But we will have right go at them. At home with our fans behind us I’d say it’s a 50-50 shot. We will go all out to win and while a draw wouldn’t be a disaster, we can’t afford and let the gap grow to nine points even though it’s only Christmas.”
Jones is likely to be replaced at centre back by Brad McGowan.
Former Posh defender Kelvin Langmead is at Banbury. The 36 year-old played 41 times for Posh between June 2010 and May 2012 scoring four goals before following manager Gary Johnson from London Road to Northampton Town.