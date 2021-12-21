Peterborough Sports to have a ‘right good go’ at the table toppers at the Bee Arena on Tuesday night

Kelvin Langmead during his time at Posh.

Sports are currently third and would close the gap to Banbury to three points with a win. They’ll probably have to do it without skipper Richard Jones who is expected to miss out after picking up an injury in Saturday’s 4-0 win over bottom club Nuneaton.

“We played well against Nuneaton,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “We started like a team lacking in confidence, but once we scored we settled down and played some good stuff.

“Obviously it’s a completely different challenge tonight. We’re playing the best team in the league, but we won’t be over-awed. We will be confident without being over-confident as we are taking on a great side with a manager who has obviously done a great job.

Richard Jones in action for Peterborough Sports against Nuneaton at the weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

“But we will have right go at them. At home with our fans behind us I’d say it’s a 50-50 shot. We will go all out to win and while a draw wouldn’t be a disaster, we can’t afford and let the gap grow to nine points even though it’s only Christmas.”

Jones is likely to be replaced at centre back by Brad McGowan.