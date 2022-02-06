Peterborough Sports suffer shock defeat on the coast as slow start to 2022 continued, great win for Spalding, crucial win for Stamford, come-from-behind win for Deeping Rangers, disappointment for Peterborough North End and Whittlesey

Josh McCammon scored for Peterborough Sports at Lowestoft.

It’s just one win in six league games for the city side this year as their place in the play-off positions comes under threat.

Sports even had the boost of a first minute Josh McCammon goal on the coast, but the home side were in front at the break and held on to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

It could have been worse for Jimmy Dean’s men who still hold a five-point advantage over the teams just outside the play-off places. The three teams just below Sports all lost.

Mid-table Spalding United pulled off a shock result of their own as Gregg Smith’s goal 15 minutes from time delivered an excellent 1-0 win at title-chasing Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

Fourth-placed Stamford AFC consolidated their place in the play-offs with a hard-fought 1-0 win at struggling Wisbech Town. New signing Jonathan Margetts headed the only goal 11 minutes from time to make it 25 for the season and three in two games for his new club.

Wisbech were under the care of caretaker-manager Dick Creasey after the management duo of Arran Duke and Mark Warren quit the night before a sixth straight defeat.

Yaxley were beaten 3-0 at fifth-placed Belper. The Cuckoos host bottom club Soham Town at In2itive Park on Tuesday (February 8) when Stamford entertain next-to-bottom Histon and Spalding United are at home to Wisbech Town so a first meeting for Tulips boss Brett Whaley with the club he left earlier this year.

Robbie Ellis and Tai Williams scored the goals as Deeping Rangers came from behind to win 2-1 at Newark in the United Counties Premier Division.

In Division One a cracking Josh Edmundson goal secured a 1-1 draw for Blackstones at Barrow, while a Herbie Panting strike earned Bourne a 1-1 draw with Hucknall. Blackstones host Bourne on Wednesday (February 9, 7.45pm).

March Town are up to sixth in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division after a 2-0 home win over Newmarket, but play-off chasing Whittlesey lost their local derby at home to FC Parson Drove for whom Gary Smith scored a spectacular winning goal in a 2-1 success.

Nathan Smith was the goalscorer as Peterborough North End were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Debenham.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 5

Southern League Premier Division Central: Lowestoft 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (McCammon).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Belper 3, Yaxley 0; Halesowen 0, Spalding 1 (Smith); Wisbech 0, Stamford 1 (Margetts).

United Counties League Premier Division: Newark 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Ellis, Williams); Pinchbeck 0, Long Eaton 4; Selston 3, Holbeach 2 (Gow, Hallaci).

United Counties League Division One: Barrow 1, Blackstones 1 (Edmundson); Bourne 1 (Panting), Hucknall 1.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 2 (Matthews, Friend), Newmarket 0.