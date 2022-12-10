It finished 3-0 to the hosts on a snowy afternoon as they made light of a managerial departure to inflict a second straight away defeat on the city side.

Sports remain seventh ahead of a home game with Gloucester City, weather permitting, on Tuesday night. Gloucester were crushed 6-2 at home by new leaders Darlington in the only other game to take place.

Buxton settled quickly and took the lead from the penalty spot in the 14th minute through Diego De Girolamo.

Josh McCammon shot wide from the edge of the penalty area as Sports pressed, although the hosts almost made it 2-0 just before the break after Osborne beat Peter Crook to the ball, but was unable to keep his shot on target.

Dan Jarvis tested the home ‘keeper four minutes into the second-half, but Buxton went 2-0 up on 65 minutes when a superb solo run from De Girolamo ended with a tap-in for Jack McKay.

That rather knocked the stuffing out of Sports and three minutes from time former Posh player Serhat Tasdemir created a simple finish for Sam Osborne to wrap up the points.

