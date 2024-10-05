Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the battle of the orange and black, Rushall Olympic came out on top as they left Cambridgeshire with all three National League North points after a convincing 2-0 victory over Peterborough Sports at PIMS Park, writes Lillianna Armstrong.

In what could be deemed as a dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Emirates FA Cup clash between the two sides – when a place in the first round of the FA Cup is at stake – ‘The Pics’ proved to be the more clinical and capitalised on their chances to gain a big boost in their battle against relegation. Rushall now occupy the last relegation place and sit just two points behind 18th placed Sports.

Sports had a great chance to go ahead on 11 minutes when Dan Jarvis was played through expertly by Michael Gash, but he saw his effort cleared off the line in the nick of time by the Rushall defence. From this point, the hosts had the better of the possession, but couldn’t take their chances and they were made to pay just after the half hour mark when Rushall’s Dempsey Arlott-John tapped home from close range to put his side in front.

The second half was a fairly quiet affair with both sides cancelling each other out and there were not many clear cut chances. ‘The Pics’ did however, double their advantage on 66 minutes when man of the match Terrell Pennant raced past the Sports defence and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner, past the outstretched hand of Peter Crook.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Rushall Olympic. Photo Darren Wiles.

Despite late pressure, Sports couldn’t find even a consolation goal as they now look to overturn the defeat when they visit Dales Lane next weekend.

Peterborough Sports (5-3-2): Crook; Felix (sub Goodman 84’), Fryatt, Fox, Kamson-Kamara, Jarvis; Alban-Jones (sub Gallagher 61’), Van Lier (sub Putman 72’), Lawlor; Gash (sub Gyasi 72’), Sembie-Ferris.

Sub not used: Elsom

Rushall Olympic (4-5-1): White; McDonald, Fairnie, Cameron, Bood; McLintock, Forde (sub Martin 71’), Pennant (sub McGlinchey 90’), Arlott-John (sub McAlinden 64’), Rees; Benbow (McDonagh 78’)

Dan Lawlor on the ball for Peterborough Sports against Rushall Olympic. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sub not used: Offler

Match Rating: 3 out of 5

Attendance: 317.