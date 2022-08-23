Peterborough Sports start their county cup defence with Cobblers tie at the Bee Arena
Peterborough Sports start their defence of the Northants Senior Cup with a home tie against Northampton Town Under 23s at the Bee Arena tonight (Tuesday).
Manager Jimmy Dean is set to make sweeping changes to his starting XI as two tough National League North fixtures at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday and at home to King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday are on the horizon.
But Sports have a few reasons to want success in the cup to follow an outstanding start to their first historic league campaign.
"The county cup is our best chance of winning silverware,” manager Jimmy Dean said. “It’s probably our only chance so it’s a competition we will take seriously. I will make a lot of changes, but the side I put out will still be strong and I expect a good performance.
"Winning this competition also gives us a guaranteed match next pre-season against a Football League club (Cobblers) which is something we want. The final also takes place at a Football League ground.”
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United won't be panicked into making a new signing, and Poku returns on Tuesday
-
2
Peterborough United's League One promotion rivals have strengthened their squad
-
3
Peterborough United fans were happy even before the 4-0 rout of Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium
-
4
Why the EFL Cup should be binned plus the PT's team for the second round tie at Stevenage on Tuesday
-
5
Referee at Peterborough United was subjected to misogynistic abuse by Lincoln City fans
Sports beat Rushden & Diamonds in the final at Sixfields, home of Northampton Town FC, last season. That qualified them for a Maunsell Cup Final appearance against Posh in August which they won 2-1.
Midfielder Dan Lawlor summer signing Connor Johnson and former Posh youngsters, defender Connor Peters and goalkeeper Lewis Elsom are all expected to start tonight.