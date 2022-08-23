Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean celebrates Northants County Cup Final success with the club's fans last season. Photo: James Richardson.

Manager Jimmy Dean is set to make sweeping changes to his starting XI as two tough National League North fixtures at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday and at home to King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday are on the horizon.

But Sports have a few reasons to want success in the cup to follow an outstanding start to their first historic league campaign.

"The county cup is our best chance of winning silverware,” manager Jimmy Dean said. “It’s probably our only chance so it’s a competition we will take seriously. I will make a lot of changes, but the side I put out will still be strong and I expect a good performance.

"Winning this competition also gives us a guaranteed match next pre-season against a Football League club (Cobblers) which is something we want. The final also takes place at a Football League ground.”

Sports beat Rushden & Diamonds in the final at Sixfields, home of Northampton Town FC, last season. That qualified them for a Maunsell Cup Final appearance against Posh in August which they won 2-1.