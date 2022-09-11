Peterborough Sports star joins Bedford Town on loan
Peterborough Sports star Dan Jarvis has joined Bedford Town on a month’s loan.
Jarvis, who won Sports’ the young player-of-the-year prize last season, is keen to play more competitive minutes after staying on the fringes of National League North football this season.
Bedford are currently 17th in the Southern Premier Division Central, the competition Sports were promoted from last season.
Sports should be back in National League North action at home to Banbury on Tuesday (September 13, 7.45pm) after non-league football was given permission to re-start following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.