Connor Kennedy (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports last season. Photo: James Richardson

​Kennedy signed a two-year contract with Sports last summer when moving to the city from then National League North rivals Kettering Town.

He was a key man as Sports comfortably retained their step two status, but he has now left to join Harborough Town of the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

Stamford AFC won that division last season and Harborough will be expected to challenge Spalding United for top spot next season.

The new Peterborough Sports FC strips for 2023-24. Photo: Courtesy Peterborough Sports.

Centre-back Connor Johnson also moved from Sports from Kettering on a two-year deal. He currently remains at the city club.

Sports have also lost left-back Nathan Fox to lower level Telford United, while right-back Isiaih Bazeley has also departed after failing to agree terms.

It’s understood Sports are trying to trim the wage bill.

Chairman Tim Woodward has said: “The wage bill is huge with nowhere near enough coming in to cover the costs and that is commercial suicide.”

But Woodward insists new players will arrive and many of last season’s squad will re-sign.

"Work has been going on in the background,” Woodw ard said. “And several new signings will be announced in due course.

"There will be significant and really exciting news on the new player front soon.

"Contracts for retained players have been finalised and will be announced in the next few days.”

Goalkeeper Peter Crook and midfielders Josh McCammon, Dan Lawlor and Dan Jarvis have confirmed they will be staying at Sports.

NEW KIT

The city side will be sporting a brand new kit in 2023-24 with the traditional blue colours ditched in favour of an orange and black home shirt with black shorts & socks.

The away shirt for next season will be yellow and blue with dark blue shorts & socks.