Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and other local non-league matches have been postponed

Peterborough Sports’ National League North fixture with Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park is one of handful of Saturday postponements for non league clubs.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Matches off because of frozen pitches

Sports’ match was called off on Friday. Saturday morning postponements includes games involving Stamford AFC, Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic and Wisbech Town.

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic POSTPONED.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford v AFC Telford United. POSTPONED

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Harborough Town v Spalding United.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Heanor Town v Wisbech Town POSTPONED; Pinchbeck United v Belper United.

Premier Division South: St Neots Town v March Town; Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.

Division One: Bourne Town v Birstall United Social. POSTPONED. Clifton All Whites v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res v Holbeach United; FC Parson Drove v Holland; FC Peterborough v Haverhill Borough; Great Yarmouth Town v Whittlesey Athletic POSTPONED.

