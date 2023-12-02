Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and other local non-league matches have been postponed
Sports’ match was called off on Friday. Saturday morning postponements includes games involving Stamford AFC, Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic and Wisbech Town.
LATEST RESULTS
National League
North Division: Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic POSTPONED.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Stamford v AFC Telford United. POSTPONED
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Harborough Town v Spalding United.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Heanor Town v Wisbech Town POSTPONED; Pinchbeck United v Belper United.
Premier Division South: St Neots Town v March Town; Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.
Division One: Bourne Town v Birstall United Social. POSTPONED. Clifton All Whites v Blackstones.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res v Holbeach United; FC Parson Drove v Holland; FC Peterborough v Haverhill Borough; Great Yarmouth Town v Whittlesey Athletic POSTPONED.