Peterborough Sports smashed the Spartans with a dominant home performance
Peterborough Sports bounced back to winning ways in the National North League by hammering Blyth Spartans 4-0 at the Bee Arena on Saturday,
And that scoreline flattered the visitors as Sports dominated from first whistle to last, albeit in front of a disappointingly small crowd of 314, the lowest of the season.
Those that stayed away missed a treat.With striker Mark Jones coming in to replace Michael Gash, Sports were quickly into their stride and launched several promising attacks, but the deadlock was broken when the excellent Jordan Nicholson was brought down in the box on 9 minutes by Mitchell in the away goal.
‘Mr Dependable’ from the spot, Dan Lawlor confidently strode up and stroked the ball home sending Mitchell the wrong way.
Blyth did start to make efforts to break down the home defence, but the lead was doubled on 18 minutes when a Nicholson effort was parried by the keeper into the path of Mark Jones who made no mistake from 6 yards for a second for Sports.
Sports finished the first half strongly when a Nicholson cross evaded the efforts of Connor Kennedy and Mark Jones to reach it and went narrowly wide to leave the scoreline at 2-0 at the interval.
A good ball forward from the right channel by Isaiah Bazeley found Jordan Nicholson who advanced on goal and netted a third for the Turbines with a neat finish.
And, although Blyth Spartans tried to get back into the match, the home back line and goalkeeper Peter Crook extinguished any efforts on goal whilst still looked dangerous on the break.
It was not until the 89th minute that Sports found the net for the fourth time, and it was substitute Dan Jarvis who popped up in the area, as he does so often, to turn home an excellent ball through by Nicholson.
So, a resounding 4-0 win for Peterborough Sports and they were well worthy of it, dominating large parts of the game and nullifying the away threat, putting another valuable 3 points on the board. Next up is a tricky away trip to Brackley Town next Saturday who sit with alongside 10th placed Sports on 10 points.
Sports: Peter Crook, Isaiah Bazeley, Ryan Fryatt, Connor Johnson, Nathan Fox, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Connor Kennedy, Mark Jones, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Jordan Nicholson. Subs used: Dan Jarvis, Lamine Kaba Sherif and Ky Marsh-Brown.