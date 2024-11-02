Not even the presence of two on-loan recruits from Barnsley could deliver a result for Peterborough Sports in their National League North fixture at in-form Leamington on Saturday.

Midfielders Bayley McCann – the eldest son of former Peterborough United star and manager Grant – and Jonathan Bland both made their debuts for Sports, but they were powerless to stop Leamington winning 2-1 to stretch an unbeaten run to seven matches. The defeat dropped Sports a place to 20th. They are now just a place and three points above the drop zone ahead of a tough game against Alfreton at PIMS Park on Tuesday (November 5, 7.45pm).

Injuries and a suspension to player-boss Michael Gash have not helped and Leamington took advantage by scoring two first-half goals and keeping the city side at bay until Kaine Felix grabbed a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Sports actually started the brighter, but the home side scored from their first opportunity thanks to a powerful header from Cally Stewart. Felix almost responded immediately as Felix fizzed a drive just wide from distance before Leamington skipper Adam Walker was thwarted by a brilliant save from Peter Crook.

Bayley McCann (right) in his Posh Academy days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

But seven minutes before the break a shove in the back led to a Leamington penalty which Stewart converted and it was plain sailing from then on despite a gutsy second-half display from Sports. Crook made a couple of good stops before the introduction from the bench of Dion Sembie-Ferris on the hour mark gave Sports a much-needed spark.

Sembie-Ferris immediately surged down the wing before feeding Bland who in turn played the ball on to Felix who forced an excellent save from home ‘keeper Callum Hawkins. Sembie-Ferris was also denied by a decent save before Felix tapped home at the far post. Unfortunately it was too little too late.

McCann junior, who was originally in the Posh Academy, made his Barnsley first-team debut against his father’s Doncaster Rovers team in an EFL Trophy tie in midweek.

Peterborough Sports: Peter Crook, Eliot Putman, Ryan Fryatt, Dan Lawlor, Dan Jarvis, Kaine Felix, Bayley McCann, Hugh Alban-Jones, Oisin Gallagher, Jonathan Bland (sub Will Van Lier, 72 mins), Michael Gyasi (sub Dion Sembie-Ferris, 60 mins).

Kaine Felix (orange) scored for Sports at Leamington. Photo David Lowndes.

Subs not used: Jack Goodman, Lewis Elsom, Luke Steele,.

Leamington: Callum Hawkins, Dan Meredith, Josh Quaynor, Rob Evans, George Ward, Ted Rowe (sub Tim Berridge, 18 mins), Adam Walker, Ewan Williams, Henry Landers (sub Jack Edwards, 72 mins), Ant Lynn (sub Jiah Medrano, 82 mins), 9 Cally Stewart.

Subs not used: Theo Streete,Jacob Humphries.

Attendance: 724.