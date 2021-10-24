Peterborough Sports skipper leads from the front as his team bounce back to form, Swan on song and Heron happy as Deeping and Whittlesey make FA Vase progress, Yaxley end losing streak, Peterborough Northern Star in the drop zone

Peterborough Sports skipper Richard Jones celebrates a goal at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: James Richardson.

The strapping centre-back scored twice from set-pieces in the opening 20 minutes to set Sports on the way to redemption following their chastening 6-2 defeat at title rivals Coleville in a midweek match up.

Sports also finished the game strongly as Josh McCammon smashed home an unstoppable strike 15 minutes from time before Dan Jarvis completed a 4-0 win in the final minutes.

The win stretched Sports’ lead at the top of the table to three points as second-placed Coleville were held to a draw at Royston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Jarvis in action for Peterborough Sports at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: James Richardson.

Deeping Rangers and Whittlesey Athletic both won through to the second round of the FA Vase after emerging victorious from tight first round ties.

Deeping edged past Newark 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, while a late goal from power substitute Matt Heron earned Whittlesey a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Casuals at Feldale Field.

Goalkeeper Dan Swan was the Deeping hero after saving three Newark spot-kicks. He’d beaten by an 85th minute penalty in normal time. Robbie Ellis had opened the scoring for Deeping following up after his own penalty had been saved.

Yaxley secured a vital win at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division as goals from Matt Sparrow and Ryan Watson secured a 2-0 win at Histon. The Cuckoos had lost their five previous league matches.

Josh McCammon scores for Peterborough Sports at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: James Richardson.

Wisbech are also fighting hard as they drew another battle between two struggling sides, 2-2 at home to Sutton Coldfield. Toby Allen and Danny Draper scored for the Fenmen.

But Stamford were thwarted by an outstanding goalkeeping display as they drew 0-0 at Shepshed Dynamo and Spalding were beaten 2-0 at Sporting Khalsa.

Peterborough Northern Star are in the United Counties Premier Division South relegation zone after a 6-1 reverse at Wellingborough, while on-loan Peterborough Sports star Lewis Hilliard netted for March Town in a 2-0 Thurlow Nunn Premier Division win over Brantham. Danny Emmington also scored.

RESULTS

FA Vase

First round: Newark Rovers 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Ellis) - Deeping won 3-1 on penalties; Whittlesey Ath 1 (Heron), Wolverhampton Casuals 0.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Bromsgrove Sporting 0, Peterborough Sports 4 (R, Jones 2, McCammon, Jarvis).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midland Division: Histon 0, Yaxley 2 (Sparrow, Watson); Shepshed Dynamo 0, Stamford AFC 0; Sporting Khalsa 2, Spalding 0; Wisbech 2 (Draper, Allen), Sutton Coldfield 2.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Wellingborough 6, Peterborough Northern Star 1.

Division One: West Bridgeford 2, Blackstones 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE