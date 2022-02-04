Peterborough Sports’ signing could make his debut against his former club, Wisbech Town managers quit after five games in charge

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean (seated).

Hawkins was a back-to-back promotion winner with King’s Lynn Town before his release in October, 2020.

It’s a big game for Sports at the home of the Southern Premier Division Central’s bottom club as they look to consolidate their position in the play-off places.

Jimmy Dean’s men slipped to fourth in midweek (places 2-5 contest the end of season play-offs) and are now just five points clear of sixth-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Peterborough United loanees Kobe Chong and Johnson Gyamfi are also in the Sports squad.

Sports have received a bye into the final of the Northants Senior Cup after scheduled opponents Brackley pulled out of the competition because of an injury crisis. Sports will play AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Bugbrooke in the final.

Wisbech Town tackle on play-off chasing Stamford AFC in a Northern Premier Midlands Division clash at the Fenland Stadium under an as yet unnamed caretaker-manager.

Joint bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren left the club last night (February 3). Wisbech lost all five games under their care and are 18th in the table, seven points from safety.

Peterborough North End and Whittlesey Athletic are at home in Thurlow Nunn Division One (3pm). Whittlesey have a tasty derby against FC Parson Drove at Feldale Field.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 5.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Lowestoft v Peterborough Sports.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Belper v Yaxley, Halesowen v Spalding, Wisbech v Stamford.

United Counties League Premier Division: Newark v Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck v Long Eaton, Selston v Holbeach.

United Counties League Division One: Barrow v Blackstones, Bourne v Hucknall.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Newmarket.