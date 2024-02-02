Peterborough Sports sign two new defenders ahead of busy schedule
Former Cambridge United and King’s Lynn Town centre-back Rory McAuley (34) has signed a permanent contract and versatile Lincoln City defender Elicha Ahui (20) has joined Sports on loan from Lincoln City. Ahui has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.
Both players are in the squad for the Spennymoor game. Sports also host Chester on Tuesday, February 6 before a big FA Trophy home game against Kidderminster Harriers on February 10.
New additions are a boost for Sports who have lost Lincoln City loan players Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher recently, while Dion Sembie-Ferris has returned to his parent club Scunthorpe United.
Sports will play Hereford United in a National League North home match on Tuesday, March 5. The match was originally scheduled for February 10.