From the left, Sports chairman Mike Woodward, Rory McAuley, and joint managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele. Photo: Lillianna Armstrong.

Former Cambridge United and King’s Lynn Town centre-back Rory McAuley (34) has signed a permanent contract and versatile Lincoln City defender Elicha Ahui (20) has joined Sports on loan from Lincoln City. Ahui has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

Both players are in the squad for the Spennymoor game. Sports also host Chester on Tuesday, February 6 before a big FA Trophy home game against Kidderminster Harriers on February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New additions are a boost for Sports who have lost Lincoln City loan players Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher recently, while Dion Sembie-Ferris has returned to his parent club Scunthorpe United.