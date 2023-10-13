Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18 year-old Ireland Under 19 regular will go straight into the Sports squad for the National League North home game with Banbury United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm),

Gallagher has made three appearances for Lincoln’s first team this season, including a start in an EFL Trophy match at Derby County. He also made late substitute appearances against Wolves in the Trophy and at Notts County in the League Cup.