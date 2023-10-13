News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports sign highly-rated Lincoln City midfielder

Peterborough Sports have signed highly-rated Lincoln City midfielder Oisin Gallagher on loan until January.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST
The 18 year-old Ireland Under 19 regular will go straight into the Sports squad for the National League North home game with Banbury United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm),

Gallagher has made three appearances for Lincoln’s first team this season, including a start in an EFL Trophy match at Derby County. He also made late substitute appearances against Wolves in the Trophy and at Notts County in the League Cup.

Lincoln defender Hayden Cann is also on loan at Sports who are next-to-bottom of the National League North table.

