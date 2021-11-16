Peterborough Sports sign a Kettering striker as they seek to return to the top of the Premier Division table and a big game at the bottom for Yaxley

Decarrey Sheriff celebrates a goal for Kettering in style. Photo: Pete Short.

Sports host mid-table Royston Town at the Bee Arena (7.45pm) having lost top spot to Coalville over the weekend.

Coalville took advantage of Sports’ FA Trophy commitments to move three points clear at the top, but they have played two more games than Jimmy Dean’s men.

A win for Sports tonight and a defeat at play-off chasing Hednesford Town for Coalville would return Sports to pole position on goal difference. Third-placed Banbury, who travel to Tamworth tonight, are a point behind Sports with a game in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decarrey Sheriff in action for Kettering (red). Photo: Pete Short.

Sheriff is a forward capable of playing in any forward position. He has scored twice for National League North outfit Kettering this season.

Manager Dean will be seeking a strong reaction from his side after they lost their Tropy game 2-1 at lower level Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday.