Peterborough Sports sign a Kettering striker as they seek to return to the top of the Premier Division table and a big game at the bottom for Yaxley
Peterborough Sports have signed Kettering Town striker Decarrey Sheriff on loan from Kettering Town as they attempt to return to the top of the Southern League Premier Division tonight (November 16).
Sports host mid-table Royston Town at the Bee Arena (7.45pm) having lost top spot to Coalville over the weekend.
Coalville took advantage of Sports’ FA Trophy commitments to move three points clear at the top, but they have played two more games than Jimmy Dean’s men.
A win for Sports tonight and a defeat at play-off chasing Hednesford Town for Coalville would return Sports to pole position on goal difference. Third-placed Banbury, who travel to Tamworth tonight, are a point behind Sports with a game in hand.
Sheriff is a forward capable of playing in any forward position. He has scored twice for National League North outfit Kettering this season.
Manager Dean will be seeking a strong reaction from his side after they lost their Tropy game 2-1 at lower level Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday.
Yaxley will also be seeking a bounce back after losing in the FA Trophy at the weekend. They have a crucial Northern Premier League Midlands Division game at fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers tonight.