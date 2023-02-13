Johnson Gyamfi in action for Posh v Wolves in an under 21 match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sports are set to take on National League North leaders Fylde at the Bee Arena on Saturday (3pm) without their only centre fowards, player-boss Michael Gash (ankle) and Mark Jones (calf).

Wide man Gyamfi (21) won’t be a direct replacement for either of those players, but he will ease the burden on ex-Posh winger Jordan Nicholson who is still battling back to full fitness following a broken leg.

Gyamfi will link up with Sports on Thursday after playing for Posh Under 21s against Sheffield Wednesday at the Bee Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Gyamfi was on loan at Sports’ divisional rivals Boston United earlier this season.

Sports are also trying to bring in a central striker before they take on Fylde.

"Johnson came to us once before,” Gash revealed. “He played one game and suffered a hamstring injury, but we know him and Posh rate him so he will be a useful addition to the squad.

"We are trying to get a central striker in as well, but it’s not easy. Mark limped out of the game at the weekend and won’t be fit and my ankle is no good so we could do with someone.”

Sports moved up to 13th after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at lowly Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

"We should have won at Blyth,” Gash admitted. “We were very sloppy at the start and conceded a goal, but we started to get to grips with the game from about 20 minutes in and we dominated the second-half.

"We equalised with about 15 minutes to go and I honestly felt we would go on and win the game.

"We had a great chance as well, but it’s still a point on the road after a long trip and after falling behind so it’s not a bad result in that respect.”