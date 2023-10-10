Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The city side added locally-based striker Kaine Felix to their squad before last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Chester. He made his debut after moving from Darlington 24 hours earlier,

And they hope to unveil a couple more new faces before this Saturday’s home game with Banbury United.

Sports led 2-0 at Chester before the home side completed their comeback with a goal four minutes from time.

Josh McCammon (left) scored for Peterborough Sports at Chester. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports remain next-to-bottom of the table, but within striking distance of those just above them.

"Two wins and you could find yourself 14th,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash said. “That’s how tight the division is.

"There’s still everything to play for and there were encouraging signs at Chester against a very good footballing side.

"The players just have to believe in themselves as much as me and Luke (Steele, joint manager) believe in them.

"At the moment when we let a goal in, it’s as though we fear the worst and expect bad things to happen.

"But there were positives from Chester. Obviously it was disappointing to lose again, especially after being 2-0 ahead, but they were level early in the second-half and between then and the winning goal we had as many chances to score as they did.

"Kaine did well on his debut and he is exactly the sort of player we need, someone who can anticipate flick-ons and run in behind defenders.

"We’re also hoping to add a couple of signings before we play Banbury. They are a team we know well and they have picked up after a slow start so they’ve shown what can be done.”

Felix signed for Sports in the summer of 2022, but left for Darlington without playing a competitive match for the club.

He did well at Chester as Sports soared into a 2-0 lead through goals from Gash and midfielder Josh McCammon.

But crucially Chester pulled a goal back quickly and equalised early in the second-half before blasting in a 25-yard winner after a minor defensive lapse.

Sports had come close to taking the lead again themselves when substitute Hugh Alban-Jones saw a shot well saved by the home goalkeeper.

"It was a tough one to take,” Gash added. “But at this level even minor mistakes are punished.

"For the winning goal we didn’t make a great clearing header, but we also gave a couple of players too much time on the ball and one of them scored.

"It was just a lapse of concentration at the end of game when we had worked hard without the ball against a team who have a possession-based style.”

​Standings (all played 11 games): 1 Tamworth 23pts, 2 Spennymoor 23pts, 3 S Shields 21pts, 4 Scunthorpe 21pts, 5 Curzon Ashton 19pts, 6 Chorley 19pts, 7 Buxton 18pts, 8 Alfreton 18pts, 9 Boston Utd 17pts, 10 Brackley 16pts, 11 Blyth 16pts, 12 Farsley C 16pts, 13 Banbury 15pts, 14 Chester 14pts, 15 Warrington 14pts, 16 Hereford 14pts, 17 Southport 14pts, 18 Scarborough 13pts, 19 Rushall O 11pts, 20 B Stortford 10pts, 21 Gloucester 8pts, 22 K Lynn 8pts, 23 P’boro Sports 8pts, 24 Darlington 7pts.