[Peterborough Sports star Jordan Crawford, seen here in action against Leamington, now starts a two-match suspension. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Sports moved into the top half of the table with a 3-0 win over in-form Leamington at the Bee Arena last weekend.

And that’s where they intend to stay having put 12 points and 10 places between them and the drop zone ahead of trips to relegation candidates Farsley Celtic on Saturday and Kettering Town on Tuesday, March 28.

"We have put ourselves in a pretty safe place,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. “But for us the season isn’t over.

"We are in a great position, but we won’t let the season fizzle out. We want to keep the pressure on the teams at the bottom and as far as we are concerned the next two games are ones we can win.

"We are playing well. We are full of confidence. The whole squad is contributing and we want that to continue for the rest of the season.

"A top half finish would be an achievement, but we will just stay competitive and see where it takes us.

"It wasn’t a pretty game against Leamington, but we were in control for most of it and produced three quality finishes to beat a team who had been unbeaten in five matches very comfortably.”

Centre-back Ryan Fryatt, in-form winger Jordan Crawford and full-back Isaiah Bazeley scored the Sports goals.

Gash and joint-boss Luke Steele have been rotating their suqad successfully in recent games and they will have to do so again on Saturday as in-form Crawford starts a two-match suspension after collecting 10 yellow cards this season.

On-loan Posh youngster Johnson Gyamfi could start at Farsley against a team that includes one-time London Road set-piece coach Andy Butler.

