Peterborough Sports secure a vital and morale-boosting win against promotion rivals

Ryan Hawkins celebrates his first Peterborough Sports goal. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports had won just one of their six top flight games in 2022 and last week lost 2-1 at bottom club Lowestoft.

Their long-held place in the play-off places looked under threat, but a first goal for the club from Ryan Hawkins and a header from inspirational skipper Richard Jones allayed those particular fears. Sports remain fourth, but have a seven-point buffer (and three gamesd in hand) on sixth-placed Alvechurch who sit just outside the play-off zone.

Another extremely windy day made build-up play difficult and resulted in a fairly scruffy, but even first half.

Dan Jarvis (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Coalville.

Sports’ cause was not helped on 33 minutes when talisman Dion Sembie-Ferris went down under a challenge and was not able to continue, being replaced by debutant Florian Guimbo.

Probably the best chance of the first half came for Coalville, who beat Sports 6-2 from 2-0 down in the reverse fixture, when a strong run resulted in a shot going wide just before the half-time whistle.

The Turbines started the second half strongly and a run deep into the opposition half almost saw Dan Jarvis score, but the deadlock was finally broken on 56 minutes. A good run and cross from the right flank by the busy Guimbo found Josh McCammon who got his shot away, but the save by Tiernan Brooke fell at the feet of Hawkins, who smashed home from six yards.

And six minutes later, Sports doubled their lead when a Lewis Hilliard corner was not cleared by Coalville. Mark Jones chipped back into the six yard box and brother Richard Jones jumped highest and powered his header home.

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Coalville. Photo: James Richardson.

From then on Sports looked comfortable and Paul White had little to do in the Turbines goal. Another couple of chances came and went for Sports, but they safely saw the game out for a vital three points and an invaluable clean sheet.