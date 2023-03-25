Michael Gash scored from the penalty spot for Peterborough Sports at Farsley Celtic.

A third minute penalty conversion from player-manager Michael Gash looked set to deliver three points for the city side until the ball fell 20 yards from goal to home star Freddie Mulhearn who unleashed a fierce half volley into the bottom corner to salvage a point from a 1-1 draw which lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone.

It was no more than Farsley deserved after taking the game to Sports for most of the second half. The draw edged the city side 10 points clear of the drop zone with eight games to go so it wasn’t necessarily a bad result for them either.

The frutsration will come from not winning after leading for 87 minutes. Gash scored after a trip on Jordan Nicholson which highlighted a decent start from the visitors.

Soon after the goal on-loan Posh winger Johnson Gyamfi cut in from the left before shooting straight at the home ‘keeper. Gyamfi made a similar move before this time firing over the crossbar midway through the first-half.

Sports lost centre-back Ryan Fryatt to injury just past the half hour mark, but reached the interval relatively untroubled. Losing Fryatt was a blow though as fellow centre-back Connor Johnson had pulled out of the game during the warm-up.

Farsley ramped up the pressure in the final 15 minutes forcing a couple of fine saves from Peter Crook and Kieran Scales sent a terrific free kick just wide of goal.

But Mulhearn was on hand to save the day for a side that featured ex-Posh set-piece Andy Butler at centre-back.