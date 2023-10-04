MIchael Gash (23) in playing action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Sports slumped to a 3-0 FA Cup third qualifying round replay defeat at lower level Needham Market on Tuesday.

The followed a 0-0 home draw in the original tie at PIMS Park last Saturday which Sports should have won despite a performance described as ‘mediocre’ by joint manager Michael Gash.

The city side would have enjoyed an attractive tie at National League York City, with a place in the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history at stake, if they had won in Suffolk, but they conceded three second-half goals to bow out.

Sports, who are next-to-bottom, can now concentrate on climbing the National League North table starting at Chester on Saturday.

Sports, who are next-to-bottom, can now concentrate on climbing the National League North table starting at Chester on Saturday.

"We have a good dressing room which is just lacking the confidence good results will bring,” Gash said.

“And we have an owner in Tim Woodward who has been very supportive and, let’s face it, we would have been relegated if he hadn't come in when he did last season.

"He’s backed us and told us to come to him with anything we need, but we also quite rightly have to be realistic and work to the budget we have.

"Myself and Luke Steele (joint manager) are working hard to get things going in the right direction and that won’t stop. It’s tough for a club like us at this level.

"There’s talk of a new striker. One we were interested in would have cost a hell of a lot of money though, way beyond what we can pay, but we will keep looking.

"We know we haven’t been good enough on and off the field so far this season and perhaps we all, including myself and Luke, have to look at ourselves and ask whether or not we can do more.

"I don’t just mean on the playing side. I mean in terms of working hard enough to make more of a difference.

"We should have beaten Needham Market at home despite a mediocre performance and that cost us in the end as Tuesday night games away from home are always tough for a part-time club.

"We looked comfortable in the first-half, but we defended poorly in the second-half.

"We rallied a bit at 2-0 and had a couple of chances including a header for me which I should have done better with, but we then got caught out pushing up and conceded a third goal.

"It was very frustrating and disappointing, but we know we can turn this around.

"The league is very tight and two or three wins can see you climb the table quickly.

"Chester have started the season slowly, but they are a big club at this level so we know it will be tough.

"We need to play a lot better and we can and will. There is still a long way to go and there is a determination throughout the club to succeed.”

