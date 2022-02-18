Peterborough Sports’ promotion hopes rest on a wing and a prayer after suffering another key injury, big game for Stamford AFC, managerial debut at Wisbech Town

Dion Sembie-Ferris.

A first goal for the club from Ryan Hawkins and a header from captain fantastic Richard Jones sealed a 2-0 win for Sports over play-off rivals Coalville at the Bee Arena.

But star winger Dion Sembie-Ferris limped out of the action in the first-half and he could miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage.

Sports are already without important wide players Jordan Nicholson and Josh Moreman because of injury, while on-loan Posh forward Johnson Gyamfi has returned to London Road because of a hamstring problem.

Richard Jones celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Coalville. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean, who borrowed Florian Guimbo from Yaxley for the Coalville game, was hoping to recruit a couple of players before Saturday’s clash with in-form Bromsgrove Sporting at the Bee Arena (February 19, 3pm).

Sports are fourth, but a healthy seven points clear of the teams outside the play-off places, and they have games in hand.

“It was an important win for us against Coalville,” Dean said. “It wasn’t a vintage Sports display by any means, but the lads stuck together and got the job done. We deserved to win, but it has come at a cost which is disappointing. The initial assessment on Dion’s injury wasn’t great, but we are taking another look at it.

“Wingers are vital to the way we play and we now have three very good ones on the injury list. I am looking to get a couple of players in before we face a Bromsgrove side who have improved in recent weeks. “They lost last week, but it was to (second-placed) Rushall Olympic who are the form team in the league right now.

“We are still in a strong position ourselves though. We have widened the gap to the teams outside the play-off places and we can take a lot of confidence from beating Coalville.”

Only the champions win automatic promotion from the Premier Division Central. Play-offs between the teams finishing second to fifth determine the other promotion winner.

Stamford AFC travel to a play-off rival in Chasetown in the Northern Premier Midlands Division, while Spalding travel to leaders Ilkeston and Yaxley visit Shepshed Dynamo.

And Wisbech Town go to Loughborough Dynamo under the management of Allan Ross for the first time. Ross left a similar post at Bourne to join the Fenmen.

Peterborough North End have a Thurlow Nunn Division One derby at Huntingdon.

Saturday fixtures

(February 19)

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Bromsgrove Sporting.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Wisbech, Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley, Ilkeston v Spalding.

United Counties Premier Division: Holbeach v Deeping Rangers, Sleaford v Pinchbeck.

United Counties Division One: Bourne v Dunkirk, Kirby Muxloe v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Woodbridge.