Josh McCammon came closest to scoring for Sports at Spennymoor

The point left Sports five points clear of the relegation zone, but they still have games in hand on many teams around them.

Sports play one of those games at home to high-flying Chester at PIMS Park on Tuesday (February 6, 7.45pm) before they host Kidderminster Harriers in an FA Trophy fifth round match next Saturday (February 10, 3pm).

Here is Lillianna Armstrong’s match report from Spennymoor…

Kaine Felix almost scored for Sports at Spennymoor

It was a long trip up to Durham for Peterborough Sports as they visited 19th-placed Spennymoor Town. There was a debut handed to new midfield loan signing Elicha Ahui from Lincoln City and Ryan Fryatt captained the side in the absence of both Mark Jones and Dan Lawlor. Centre-back Rory McAuley, another new signing this week, was handed a place on the substitutes bench.

The hosts Spennymoor had the better of the early possessions and had a good chance early on when Mika Ndjoli worked some space to take a shot at goal but he dragged his effort well wide of Peter Crook’s goal on four minutes.

Winger Donald Chimalilo looked lively for ‘The Moors’ all afternoon and thought he had put his side ahead on 17 minutes when he pounced on a rebound from a Corey McKeown effort and poked the ball home, however, his joy was short-lived as he was deemed to be in an offside position by the linesman.

The best chance of the first half for Sports came on 28 minutes when a Matt Tootle corner was cleared by the Spennymoor defence, but only to the feet of Hugh Alban-Jones, who was in space on the edge of the area. His shot went just over the crossbar.

Midfielder Ahui looked promising and strong for ‘The Turbines’ throughout the game and looked to cause some problems as he often drove at the Spennymoor defence.

Into the second half and Sports certainly started a lot brighter. It could have been 1-0 to Sports on the 50 minute mark when Michael Gash beat the defensive line well and was able to square the ball to Josh McCammon. He slid in and directed the ball towards the bottom corner, but there wasn’t enough power on it and Spennymoor keeper Montgomery got a good hand to the ball to divert the danger.

Kaine Felix saw a decent effort flash just wide of the far post on 69 minutes after some good play down the right hand side. McAuley was introduced to the action with 10 minutes of normal time left to play, replacing Connor Johnson, who started for Sports for the first time since December 12th.

It really was a game of few chances for both sides as it ended goalless. Any point on the road is valuable so Sports will take away the positives as they now prepare for a very busy week.

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Ben Fowkes, 85 mins), Elicha Ahui, Ryan Fryatt, Connor Johnson (sub Rory McAuley, 80 mins), Ashton Fox, Josh McCammon, Jordan Nicholson (sub Dan Jarvis 70 mins), Hugh Alban-Jones, Kaine Felix, Michael Gash. Unused subs: Sidney Pereira & Matty Miles.