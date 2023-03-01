MIchael Gash (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Gash was frustrated by his side’s 2-1 defeat at home to Gloucester City as a winless run stretched to five matches.

Sports scored first through Peterborough United loanee Johnson Gyamfi, but fell to goals either side of half-time.

Gash, who withdrew from the starting line-up because of illness, said: “It was a disappointing result as we were the better side for most of the game.

"We were dominant in the first-half and deservedly took the lead, but we didn’t make the most of our chances.

"And then we lost concentration at the end of the first half and at the start of the second half to concede goals.

"We weren’t as dominant after that, but we were still better so it was very frustrating.

"We spoke about it after the game. Individually and collectively we can do better and we certainly must be more ruthless in both penalty areas."

Gash should be fit enough to return for Saturday’s home game against third-from-bottom Bradford Park Avenue (3pm) which is just as well as fellow centre forward Mark Jones remains on the injury list.