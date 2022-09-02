Peterborough Sports out to slay the Spartans, hopefully in front of many Peterborough United fans!
Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean insists his side will many games at National North League level, if they maintain the standard they displayed over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Sports fought hard, but went down 2-0 at promotion fancies KIdderminster Harriers lastSaturday and then pushed leaders King’s Lynn Town all the way before losing 2-1 in front of 931 fans at the Bee Arena on Monday.
The city side dropped from third to 14th as a result.
Sports host 15th-placed Blyth Spartans, a famous non-league football name, on Saturday (3pm) and with Posh away at Portsmouth on the same day the city club are hopeful of another big crowd.
Dean said: “The boys deserved more against Lynn & if they keep those levels up it will come. Big shout out to my fellow Peterborough people as we had 600 home fans at the match.
"I hope they keep coming back as I am sure they would not have been disappointed at the standard of entertainment. We pushed a top, top side all the way only to lose to a ‘worldie’ goal.”
The Northumberland-based Spartans are an established step two club. This is their sixh season in succession at National North League level, although they struggled to avoid the drop last term finishing 19th.
Most famously the club reached the fifth round of the FA Cup beating Stoke City along the way.
Lee Clark, the man who managed Huddersfield against Posh in the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford, is a recent first-team boss at the club.
Blyth lost 2-1 last time out against another newly-promoted National League North club in Scarborough Athletic.