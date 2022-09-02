Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sembie-Ferris wheels away in delight after scoring for Peterborough Sports against King's Lynn. The Lynn goalkeeper is forrmer Posh number one Paul Jones. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports fought hard, but went down 2-0 at promotion fancies KIdderminster Harriers lastSaturday and then pushed leaders King’s Lynn Town all the way before losing 2-1 in front of 931 fans at the Bee Arena on Monday.

The city side dropped from third to 14th as a result.

Sports host 15th-placed Blyth Spartans, a famous non-league football name, on Saturday (3pm) and with Posh away at Portsmouth on the same day the city club are hopeful of another big crowd.

Dion Sembie-Ferris scores for Peterborough Sports against King's Lynn. Photo: James Richardson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean said: “The boys deserved more against Lynn & if they keep those levels up it will come. Big shout out to my fellow Peterborough people as we had 600 home fans at the match.

"I hope they keep coming back as I am sure they would not have been disappointed at the standard of entertainment. We pushed a top, top side all the way only to lose to a ‘worldie’ goal.”

The Northumberland-based Spartans are an established step two club. This is their sixh season in succession at National North League level, although they struggled to avoid the drop last term finishing 19th.

Most famously the club reached the fifth round of the FA Cup beating Stoke City along the way.

Lee Clark, the man who managed Huddersfield against Posh in the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford, is a recent first-team boss at the club.