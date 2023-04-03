Ryan Fryatt (left) and Richard Jones should be the Peterborough Sports centre-backs for the game against Scarborough Athletic. Photo: James Richardson.

A comfortable 1-0 win at bottom club AFC Telford on Saturday moved Sports to within four points of the play-off positions.

That gap will definitely shrink to one point with a win over Scarborough Athletic at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). Scarborough, who like Sports, were promoted into the division at the end of last season, have been in the top seven virtually all season and are currently seventh which is the last of the play-off places.

"It’s amazing really,” Gash admitted. “Four weeks ago we were still concerned about getting enough points to make sure we were safe and tomorrow we could be within one point of the play-offs.

"We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves though. We are still operating with a small squad and we now face three games in six days which will stretch and test us.

"We will just take it one game at a time as we have all season and see where it takes us. There’s no point in looking any futher ahead.

"Scarborough have also had an excellent season. Their results have not quite been as good in recent weeks, but they are still in the play-off places and they will fight hard to make sure they stay there. It will be a tough game for sure.

“We were comfortable at Telford, but we missed the chances to put the game to bed in the second-half. They never really looked like scoring, but at 1-0 there’s always a concern they could have got a goal out of nowhere.

"We deserved to win though.”

Sports, who are unbeaten in seven matches, have now lost powerful centre-back Connor Johnson to a four-game ban following his red card late in the 0-0 draw at his old club Kettering Town last week. It was Johnson’s second red card of the season.

With impeccable timing fellow central defender Ryan Fryatt is fit to return after an absence because of injury.

Forward Jordan Nicholson pulled out of the Telford match after feeling back pain in the warm-up, but has not been ruled out of a game against a Scarborough side managed by former Manchester United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jonathan Greening.

Mark Jones could make his first appearance for several weeks after recovering from a calf injury.