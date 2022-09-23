Peterborough Sports not expecting to face ex-Peterborough United star and Darlington boss wary of the city side

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh.

Maddison, who had brief spell training at Sports, joined the Quakers in August, but has barely featured for them because of form and injury. He has missed all of September so far because of an unspecifield injury issue.

Sports will however come face-to-face with forward Kaine Felix who joined and left Sports in the summer before a competitive ball had been kicked. Sports boss Jimmy Dean wasn’t happy with the form of city-born Felix in pre-season and the pair agreed to go their separate ways.

Felix has scored one goal in seven league appearances for in-form Darlington and if he does play he will come up against Sports’ combative centre-back Connor Johnson.

Johnson was sent off in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay win over Redditch on Tuesday, but suspensions don’t kick in at this level for seven days. Sports have appealed the straight red card in the hope Johnson will also be available for Tuesday’s away trip to Alfreton.

Sports will be without top scorer Jordan Nicholson, a former Darlington player, after he broke his leg against Redditch.

Darlington have won their last three league matches – four in all competitions – to climb up to sixth place, two spots and one point above Sports.

Darlington manager Alun Arrmstrong is expecting a tough game. “No games are easy at this level,” Armstrong told his club’s website. “We have found that out already. We would normally expect to beat Banbury, but we saw how good they were and Peterborough will be just as good, and maybe even better.”