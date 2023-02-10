Michael Gash (blue) in action for Sports against Brackley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports delivered one of their best National League North displays of the season to end Brackley’s 17-game unbeaten run so will travel to the North-East in confident mood this afternoon.

But Gash has warned his players not to take a team who are next-to-bottom and three points from safety lightly.

"We have a different sort of test on Saturday. Games against teams fighting for their lives are often the hardest ones you can play.

"Blyth have been struggling, but they’ve picked up some good results in recent weeks so we can’t afford to let our levels drop.”

Gash is unlikely to play at Blyth after rolling his ankle on Saturday. Mark Jones will step into the side.

Sports hope centre-back Connor Johnson recovers from a broken nose in time to take part, while star forward Jordan Nicholson is battling against a calf problem.

Sports are 14th after the midweek results which included a home defeat for Blyth at the hands of Chorley.

Sports appointed former Posh goalkeeper Luke Steele as joint manager this week, an appointment made at Gash’s request as he wants to carry on playing.

REARRANGED LEAGUE GAMES

Sports have rearranged league away games at Chester City on Tuesday, March 14 ) and at Kettering Town on Tuesday, March 28.

