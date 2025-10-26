Peterborough Sports missed their chances as they slipped to another National League North defeat

Peterborough Sports were left scratching their heads in puzzlement after losing their National League North fixture 1-0 at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Sports dominated large chunks of the contest in Greater Manchester, but missed numerous opportunities, if not to score goals than at least to create them, even before the hosts claimed their winning goal through Alex Curran in the 18th minute.

But it was a second successive defeat for Phil Brown’s side, one that left them stuck at the bottom of the table ahead of a crunch game at Southport on Tuesday (October 28), the team directly above them. There is now a five point gap between Sports and safety.

Captain Dan Jarvis and centre-forward Ben Beresford both went close during a fast Sports star before they fell behind to a close-range finish from a corner.

Max Booth immediately curled a shot just over the crossbar and a Connor Wood corner almost crept inside the near post. A fine Jarvis shot shaved a post just before the break.

It was much of the same in the second-half with Sports pressing and leaving Curzon chances on the counter, but neither side could find another goal.

Sam McLintock twice tested the home ‘keeper and substitute Shaquile Coulthirst flicked a shot just wide before another replacement Mustapha Carayol shot straight at the ‘keeper when well placed.

Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook made a couple of fine stops as Curzon started to create on the break, but the city side probably realised their fate when substitute Jez Davies was denied by a super save 10 minutes from time.

Sports: Crook, Fox, Faakye, Oakley (sub Carayol, 54 mins), Wood, McLintock (sub Felix, 87 mins), Whitehouse (sub Davies, 64 mins), Straughan-Brown, Jarvis, Booth (sub Coulthirst, 59 mins), Beresford.

Unused subs: Powell, Edwards, McCann.