Peterborough Sports’ match is postponed as full-back called up to travel to Newcastle United for an FA Cup tie, but Yaxley chase a sixth straight win, Stamford seek to maintain their play-off push and Peterborough North End play for the first time in a month
Peterborough Sports have postponed their Southern League Premier Division Central trip to play-off rivals Rushall Olympic tomorrow (January 8) because of a surge of covid cases in the camp.
It would have been a battle between third and fourth. Sports’ right-back Liam Bennett has also been recalled by Cambridge United and is expected to travel to their third round FA Cup tie at Newcastle United.
There’s plenty of non-league action elsewhere tomorrow with in-form Yaxley chasing a sixth Northern Premier Midlands Division win in a row at home to Chasetown (3pm). Play-off chasing Stamford host Sporting Khalsa.
Peterborough North End play their first Thurlow Nunn Division One North match for a month. The mid-table team host Huntingdon in a local derby at the Bee Arena (3pm) and adult admission is just £4.
Whittlesey Athletic, who occupy the final play-off place, are at the University of East Anglia who are a place below them.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 8
Northern Premier LEAGUE
Midlands Division: Spalding v Shepshed Dynamo, Stamford v Sporting Khalsa, Wisbech v Halesowen, Yaxley v Chasetown.
United Counties LEAGUE
Premier Division North: Boston v Pinchbeck, Holbeach v Sleaford, Skegness v Deeping Rangers.
Division One: Aylestone Park v Blackstones, Radford v Bourne.
Eastern Counties LEAGUE
Premier Division: March v Haverhill.
Division One North: Parson Drove v Norwich CBS, Peterborough North End v Huntingdon, UEA v Whittlesey.