The National League North fixture between Banbury United and Peterborough Sports scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Ashton Fox

A waterlogged pitch has put paid to Sports’ bid to get into the top half of the table. It’s the first game in the division to be called off, so far.

Sports’ next fixture is an FA Trophy fourth round tie at lower level Cheshunt on Saturday, January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side then have a rearranged National League North fixture at home to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday, January 16.