Peterborough Sports' match at Banbury United has been postponed, Peterborough United man extends loan at PIMS Park
The National League North fixture between Banbury United and Peterborough Sports scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
A waterlogged pitch has put paid to Sports’ bid to get into the top half of the table. It’s the first game in the division to be called off, so far.
Sports’ next fixture is an FA Trophy fourth round tie at lower level Cheshunt on Saturday, January 13.
The city side then have a rearranged National League North fixture at home to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday, January 16.
Sports have extended the loan deal of Peterborough United centre-back until the end of the season.