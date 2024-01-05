News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports' match at Banbury United has been postponed, Peterborough United man extends loan at PIMS Park

The National League North fixture between Banbury United and Peterborough Sports scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Ashton Fox

A waterlogged pitch has put paid to Sports’ bid to get into the top half of the table. It’s the first game in the division to be called off, so far.

Sports’ next fixture is an FA Trophy fourth round tie at lower level Cheshunt on Saturday, January 13.

The city side then have a rearranged National League North fixture at home to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday, January 16.

Sports have extended the loan deal of Peterborough United centre-back until the end of the season.

