Jordan Nicholson (blue) scores for Peterborough Sports against Chester. Photo: James Richardson.

A thrilling 3-2 win over former Football League club Chester at the Bee Arena on Saturday propelled the city club to heights even the most optimistic of supporter wouldn’t have throught possible when the club kicked off a season as a step two club for the first time in the club’s history.

Sports have now beaten two former League clubs – they won 3-0 at Southport last weekend – on the way to seven points from their first four matches.

Leading scorer Jordan Nicholson scored twice for Sports yesterday with Michael Gash claiming his first goal of the season. Chester fought back from 2-0 down to get level before Nicholson slotted the winner midway through the second-half.

"I’m feeling euphoric,” Dean said on Sunday. “I keep having to pinch myself to make sure it’s really happening.

"It’s madness really. I had Sky Sports on at 12.38 this morning and we flashed up on the screen sitting third in a National League. It’s unbelievable really, but it’s also incredibly satisfying for the club.

"Of course we are only four games into the season, but we will enjoy very bit of success we get this season. We haven’t fluked it either. We deserved to beat Chester, just like we deserved to beat Southport.

"We lost our way a bit to let Chester back into the game and not switching off for any part of any game is something we have to start doing at this level, and that includes me as well as the players.

"Chester scored twice when we lost our concentration just like Gloucester did last Tuesday. You have to be mentally strong at this level. We could coast at times last season because if we started quickly we’d be two or three goals up and the game would over. That won’t happen this season.

"But the boys have been brilliant so far and we’re ready for what must be the toughest two games of any National League programme against the two promotion favourites in our division next weekend.”

Sports travel to Kidderminster on Saturday before hosting current leaders King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday (Bee Arena, 3pm kick off) when they hope to attract a number of Posh fans.

Before then Sports start the defence of their Northants Senior Cup when entertaining Northampton Town Under 23s on Tuesday (7.45pm). Dean will make multiple changes, but it’s still a game he’s desperate to win.

"I will probably change 10 players,” Dean admitted. “But we will still put a strong side out in a competition we want to win again. It’s our best, actually it’s our only, chance of winning some silverware this season.”

Dan Lawlor will be one of the senior players to turn out against Cobblers. He missed Saturday’s win because of Covid.